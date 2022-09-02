UniLend Hits Market Cap of $9.90 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded up 66.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $83.05 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,369.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084226 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.