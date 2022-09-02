Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €4.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

UN01 stock opened at €5.40 ($5.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.23. Uniper has a 52 week low of €5.05 ($5.15) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($43.32).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

