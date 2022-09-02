Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.27 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00031310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.67 billion and approximately $104.27 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,490,313 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

