Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.27 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00031310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.67 billion and approximately $104.27 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004221 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001351 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Uniswap Profile
UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,490,313 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.