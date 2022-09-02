United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered their price target on United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

United Internet Price Performance

UDIRF stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. United Internet has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

