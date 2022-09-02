Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $97.85

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.85 and last traded at $98.09, with a volume of 3766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.05.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after acquiring an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 501,851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 393.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after buying an additional 453,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 273.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after buying an additional 270,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.