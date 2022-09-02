UniWorld Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One UniWorld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. UniWorld has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $84,969.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniWorld has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.01496501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00829287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015640 BTC.
UniWorld Profile
UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io.
UniWorld Coin Trading
