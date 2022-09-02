Uno Re 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $205,098.00 (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Uno Re coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $205,098.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uno Re has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uno Re alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00581648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00262603 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017230 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Uno Re

Uno Re (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uno Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uno Re and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.