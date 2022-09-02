UNUS SED LEO One Day Volume Reaches $4.01 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00026642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.17 billion and approximately $4.01 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00291447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000833 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

