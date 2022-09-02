Upfire (UPR) Tops One Day Volume of $23,530.00

Upfire (UPR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Upfire has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Upfire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Upfire has a total market cap of $474,529.13 and $23,530.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Upfire Profile

Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ.

