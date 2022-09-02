Uptrennd One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $25,252.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00111855 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000228 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

