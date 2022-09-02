Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHEDGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 210 ($2.54). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON SHED opened at GBX 162.50 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of £766.96 million and a PE ratio of 331.63. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 153.50 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.42).

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

