US Bancorp DE Acquires 8,287 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $55.70 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $314.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -123.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.87.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.