US Bancorp DE Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.25.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

