US Bancorp DE Has $3.08 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.87.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $314.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

