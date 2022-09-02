US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.