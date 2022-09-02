US Bancorp DE Sells 405 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 227.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 36.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 126.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WD stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.99. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

