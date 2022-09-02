USDEX (USDEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $406,740.91

USDEX (USDEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One USDEX coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDEX has a market capitalization of $406,740.91 and approximately $407,604.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDEX has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,980.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085978 BTC.

USDEX Coin Profile

USDEX (CRYPTO:USDEX) is a coin.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

