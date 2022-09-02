USDX [Kava] Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $106.78 million and $239,043.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,920.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.59 or 0.00580234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00267350 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00062599 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002512 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

