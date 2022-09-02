USDX [Kava] Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $106.78 million and $239,043.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,920.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.59 or 0.00580234 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00267350 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00062599 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001763 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013668 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002512 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
