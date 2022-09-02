UTU Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $450,313.70 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. UTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $450,313.70 and approximately $3,808.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,262.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00132147 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035194 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085099 BTC.
UTU Protocol Coin Profile
UTU Protocol (UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io.
UTU Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
