V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

