Vabble (VAB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Vabble (VAB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Vabble has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Vabble has a market cap of $1.23 million and $85,842.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vabble alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.84 or 1.00266086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085807 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,060,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble.

Buying and Selling Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.