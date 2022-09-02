Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Cap of $54.13 Million

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004725 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.13 million and $23,752.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

