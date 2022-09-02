Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Vale Stock Down 2.2 %

VALE stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile



Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

