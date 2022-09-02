Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Valeo Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

