Validity Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00008739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $173,389.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,657,280 coins and its circulating supply is 4,652,943 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

