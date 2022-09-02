Validity (VAL) Price Tops $1.78

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $173,389.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00008739 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,657,280 coins and its circulating supply is 4,652,943 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.