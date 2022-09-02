Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) vs. Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Critical Contrast

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) and Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Vaxxinity shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vaxxinity 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Vallon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,016.88%. Vaxxinity has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 686.29%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vaxxinity.

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -162.43% -108.06% Vaxxinity N/A -257.35% -79.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 26.23 -$9.30 million ($1.23) -0.31 Vaxxinity $70,000.00 4,464.85 -$137.18 million ($1.53) -1.62

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxxinity. Vaxxinity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vallon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals beats Vaxxinity on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals



Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The company is also developing ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Vaxxinity



Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD. It is also developing UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; anti-PCSK9 that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; and UB-612 for neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Vaxxinity, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

