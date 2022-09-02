Value Liquidity (VALUE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.54 Million

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Value Liquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Value Liquidity has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Value Liquidity has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $876,559.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity (CRYPTO:VALUE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

