VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Trading Up 0.3%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.51. 1,973,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,413,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76.

