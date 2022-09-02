VanEck Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.77 and last traded at $34.43. 34,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 13,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

