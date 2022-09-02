Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 93,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,841,000 after buying an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,683,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $346.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

