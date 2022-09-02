Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after buying an additional 42,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,739,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 167,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $93.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

