Vanilla Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Vanilla coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00094370 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00031962 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020878 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00261456 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00022609 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
