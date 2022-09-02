Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up to $27.32

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $28.35. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 2,362 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

