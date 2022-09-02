VAULT (VAULT) Achieves Market Cap of $170,610.35

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $170,610.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.01496501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00829287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015640 BTC.
About VAULT
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling VAULT
