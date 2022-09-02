VeChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60.11 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. VeChain has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $60.11 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00030623 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeChain

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

