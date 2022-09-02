Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.20.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $171.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.