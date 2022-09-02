Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.20.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $171.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average of $198.14.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

