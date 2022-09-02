Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.20.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $171.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.14. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $327.78. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

