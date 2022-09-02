Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $242.00 at SVB Leerink

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Shares of VEEV opened at $171.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.14.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 158.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 907,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

