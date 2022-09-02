Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $185.00. The stock had previously closed at $199.32, but opened at $175.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $170.46, with a volume of 40,317 shares traded.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
