Vega Protocol Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00006642 BTC on popular exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $35.53 million and approximately $378,828.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00131823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00086350 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.