Velas Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $93.70 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000312 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000482 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00073546 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,345,724,316 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

