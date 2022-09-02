Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

VTR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Ventas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTR opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 964.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

About Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 27.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 120,356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

