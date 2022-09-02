Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

