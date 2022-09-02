VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of VEON opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $745.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth $4,205,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 28,084,442 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in VEON by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

