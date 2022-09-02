VeraOne (VRO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.50 Million

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. VeraOne has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $19,582.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeraOne coin can currently be purchased for about $55.04 or 0.00275656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeraOne has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SORA (XOR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011850 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.
VeraOne Coin Profile
VRO is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
