Verasity (VRA) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $49.25 million and $4.87 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000312 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00108556 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.