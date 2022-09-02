Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) vs. Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Head to Head Review

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) and Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Vericity has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genworth Financial has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and Genworth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -10.10% -10.94% -2.24% Genworth Financial 10.65% 4.73% 0.74%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $176.58 million 0.59 -$16.66 million N/A N/A Genworth Financial $7.83 billion 0.27 $904.00 million $1.57 2.66

This table compares Vericity and Genworth Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Genworth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Vericity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Genworth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vericity and Genworth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Genworth Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Genworth Financial beats Vericity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products; and service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment includes variable annuity, variable life insurance, and corporate-owned life insurance, as well as funding agreements. It distributes its products through sales force, in-house sales representatives, and digital marketing programs. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

