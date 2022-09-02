Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $27.07

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $26.10. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 92,646 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VET. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.47.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 756.1% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

